Sanofi reports that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted orphan drug designation to efdoralprine alfa for the potential treatment of emphysema associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

This experimental recombinant replacement therapy recently met all key primary and secondary endpoints in the Phase 2 ElevAATe comparative study, compared to a standard plasma-derived therapy.

Orphan drug designation is intended for new potential drugs to treat rare, life-threatening or debilitating diseases or conditions that affect no more than 5 in 10,000 people in the EU.

Efdoraprin alfa is currently in clinical development. Sanofi plans to present the data at an upcoming medical meeting and discuss the appropriate next steps with global regulatory authorities.