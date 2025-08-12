AlphaValue has downgraded Orsted shares from 'buy' to 'accumulate', with an unchanged target price of DKK 272.



This revision reflects the integration of a DKK 60bn capital increase, corresponding to a 45% dilution compared to the previous market capitalization. The new EBITDA estimates for 2025-2027 are in line with the group's updated targets of DKK 25bn-28bn in 2025, over DKK 28bn in 2026 and over DKK 32bn in 2027.



The note indicates that the lack of a partnership for the Sunrise Wind project deprives Orsted of approximately USD 1.5-2bn in potential liquidity, which weighs on the valuation. The analyst also highlights a reduction in the medium-term growth rate from 5% to 4.5%, reflecting a more cautious approach and the planned exit from European onshore activities.






















