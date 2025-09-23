On Monday, a federal judge authorized the Danish company Orsted to resume construction of its Revolution Wind wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut. The project, which was over 80% complete, had been suspended at the end of August by the Trump administration, despite the authorizations previously obtained. This project, carried out in partnership with Skyborn, is expected to provide electricity to over 350,000 homes.

The District Court of Columbia ruled that the order to immediately halt work could be "arbitrary, capricious, illegal, and issued in bad faith," according to arguments presented by the companies. The injunction is a setback for the US president's strategy, which has made offshore wind power a priority target since his return to the White House in January.

In early September, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum confirmed that the five offshore projects under construction were undergoing a thorough review, reflecting the executive branch's desire to turn its back on this technology, which it considers too costly and unreliable. However, the judge's decision could open up a legal loophole favorable to offshore wind operators, which are increasingly appealing against the blockages imposed by the administration.