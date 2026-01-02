Orsted is striking back. The Danish giant said on Friday it is formally challenging Washington's suspension of the Revolution Wind lease, its offshore wind joint venture. The aim is to secure a court injunction to restart the massive project, valued at $5 billion.

Ten days ago, the Trump administration abruptly froze the leases of five projects under construction along the East Coast, citing national security imperatives. The decision immediately knocked the sector on the stock market, leaving Orsted as the laggard among Europe's large caps in 2025: down 62% year to date. For developers, the move bears the hallmark of Donald Trump, a fierce critic of wind turbines that he considers ineffective and unsightly.



The Danish group points to the absurdity of the timing: the project is 87% complete and electricity generation was due to start in January 2026. "Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance on a thorough review process and has responded to every request," the group protested.



The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Columbia by the joint venture, owned equally with Skyborn Renewables. The group had nevertheless been emerging from a turbulent period, after a $9.4 billion recapitalization (60 billion kroner) last year to offset inflation and higher rates. While Democratic lawmakers and industry players denounce an unjustified measure, the Interior Department remains inflexible. It is relying on Pentagon reports claiming that the giant blades and towers interfere with radar, complicating the detection of airborne and maritime threats. Sunrise Wind, another Orsted subsidiary targeted by the suspensions, is currently studying possible legal options.