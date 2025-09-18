Orsted A/S is one of the leading Danish energy groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms (73.9%): 18.6 TWh of wind energy produced in 2024. At the end of 2024, the group had an installed capacity of 9.9 GW; - production and distribution of electricity, gas and bioenergy (22%): electricity (2.4 TWh sold in 2024), gas (17.4 TWh sold) and thermal energy (6.9 TWh produced). In addition, the group is developing an oil transport activity; - development, construction and operation of onshore wind and solar PV farms (3.9%): operation of onshore wind and solar farms with an installed capacity of 6.2 GW; - other (0.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Denmark (78.5%), the United Kingdom (9%), the United States (4.1%), Germany (2.4%), Ireland (0.8%), Sweden (0.6%), the Netherlands (0.1%), France (0.1%), Poland (0.1%) and other (4.3%).