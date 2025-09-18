UBS remains bullish on the stock but has lowered its target price to DKK 155 (from DKK 183). However, this new target still leaves the stock with 46% upside potential.

UBS believes that the blockage of Revolutions and Sunrise in the US is priced in.

The lack of a partnership for the Sunrise Wind project deprives Orsted of approximately $1.5bn to $2bn in potential liquidity.

Affected by the Trump administration's suspension of its 'Revolution Wind' offshore wind project in the US, note that Orsted presented a plan on August 11 for a DKK 60bn capital increase.