Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" recommendation on OSE Immunotherapeutics shares with an unchanged target price of €13.



The analyst believes that the AGM has brought clarity on governance and that the "broadly approved" financing resolutions give the Board considerable latitude to resort to capital increases, in order to rapidly pursue clinical developments ahead of a partnership.



The resolutions presented by the group of long-standing shareholders were adopted, resulting in the dismissal of several directors, including CEO Nicolas Poirier, and the appointment of new members, including Alexis Peyroles, former CEO of OSE and member of the group of shareholders. Dr. Markus Cappel, former CBO of ChemoCentryx, thus becomes the new Chairman.



"The positive market reaction reflects, in particular, the overwhelming approval of the financial resolutions, which guarantees OSE Immuno greater flexibility to secure and accelerate its future developments, notably the Phase 2b of Lusvertikimab," concludes the broker, who emphasizes the intrinsic quality of the company's product portfolio.



The stock is currently up over 5% in Paris after closing yesterday's session up 13.5%.