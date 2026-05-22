OSE Immuno reports positive Phase 2 results in ovarian cancer
OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced positive topline results from the TEDOVA Phase 2 study evaluating Tedopi (OSE2101), alone or in combination with pembrolizumab, as maintenance therapy in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (PSOC). The study met its primary endpoint.
Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:04 am EDT - Modified on 05/22/2026 at 02:06 am EDT
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The biopharmaceutical company noted, however, that the combination of pembrolizumab and Tedopi was associated with an increased frequency of adverse events, particularly immune-related events, consistent with the mechanism of action of immunotherapy.
These findings will be presented on May 30 at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago by Professor Alexandra Leary, the study's principal investigator. Furthermore, OSE will host a webcast with key opinion leaders on June 10 to discuss Tedopi's potential across various cancer indications.