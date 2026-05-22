OSE Immuno reports positive Phase 2 results in ovarian cancer

OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced positive topline results from the TEDOVA Phase 2 study evaluating Tedopi (OSE2101), alone or in combination with pembrolizumab, as maintenance therapy in patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (PSOC). The study met its primary endpoint.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/22/2026 at 02:04 am EDT - Modified on 05/22/2026 at 02:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The results demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for the Tedopi-pembrolizumab combination compared to standard of care (4.1 months versus 2.8 months). Comparing the two study arms, the addition of pembrolizumab to Tedopi reduced the risk of progression or death by 28%.



The biopharmaceutical company noted, however, that the combination of pembrolizumab and Tedopi was associated with an increased frequency of adverse events, particularly immune-related events, consistent with the mechanism of action of immunotherapy.



These findings will be presented on May 30 at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago by Professor Alexandra Leary, the study's principal investigator. Furthermore, OSE will host a webcast with key opinion leaders on June 10 to discuss Tedopi's potential across various cancer indications.