OSE Immuno to secure bridge financing with IRIS

OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced the signing of an offer to establish a flexible equity bridge financing facility with IRIS Capital Investment, known as SmartATM, marking the first stage of a comprehensive financing strategy.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/29/2026 at 01:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Under the terms of the financing, which is expected to be signed in the coming days, IRIS would commit to subscribing for up to 4,000,000 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 17% of the current share capital, subject to certain conditions, at a 5% discount over a period of up to 24 months.



'Since the change in governance last October, we have developed a new 3-year strategic plan that is more pragmatic, more realistic, and in line with shareholder expectations,' explained Marc Le Bozec, CEO. 'This bridge financing constitutes the first step toward realizing this ambition.'



The financing would be structured through the issuance of 4,000,000 warrants (BSA) to IRIS, with each warrant entitling IRIS to subscribe for one new ordinary share of the company at its own initiative. An initial payment of 2 million euros would be made by IRIS upon the signing of the financing agreement.



Based on the current share price, and assuming the biotechnology company decides to utilize the full amount of the financing, gross proceeds would amount to approximately 19.3 million euros, including the initial payment, although this amount is not guaranteed.



Following the completion of the financing and accounting for gross proceeds of 19.3 million euros, and based on current assumptions, OSE estimates that its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations until the end of December 2026.