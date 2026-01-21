OSE Immuno Welcomes Regulatory Success of Pegrizeprument in the United States

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, partner of Nantes-based biotechnology company OSE Immuno, has reached a key milestone in the development of its innovative treatment against transplant rejection, paving the way for strategic advantages in the American market.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/21/2026 at 12:28 pm EST

OSE Immunotherapeutics has acknowledged the announcement by its partner Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, stating that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to pegrizeprument (VEL-101) for the prevention of organ rejection in patients undergoing liver transplantation.



To recall, this monoclonal antibody fragment, initially developed by OSE, was licensed to Veloxis Pharmaceuticals in 2021. This FDA designation represents a major growth lever, highlighting the innovative nature of the product, which aims to improve graft survival.



According to Sonya Montgomery, Head of Development at OSE Immunotherapeutics, "this designation underscores the need for improved options in solid organ transplantation."



While Veloxis now oversees all global development and future commercialization, this milestone validates the relevance of OSE's project portfolio and strengthens the potential for future revenue linked to this therapeutic asset.