OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced an amendment to its partnership agreement with AbbVie concerning ABBV-230, a monoclonal antibody designed to treat severe chronic inflammation, currently in preclinical development.

Under this amendment, OSE Immunotherapeutics regains control over the early development of ABBV-230, while AbbVie retains its rights to conduct future development and commercialization of the product following successful completion of Phase 1 clinical trials.

OSE Immunotherapeutics will no longer receive the milestone payment previously anticipated at the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial. However, the company will become eligible for milestone payments at later stages of development if AbbVie chooses to pursue development beyond Phase 1.

"This new approach reflects the shared interest of both partners in the potential of ABBV-230 and aligns development responsibilities according to each company's core expertise," explained the French biotechnology firm.