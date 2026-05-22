OSE Immunotherapeutics in the green as study results win market favor

OSE Immunotherapeutics is drawing significant interest on the Paris Bourse (+5.76% to 5.235 euros). The biotech company has presented positive Phase 2 study results in recurrent ovarian cancer.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/22/2026 at 10:18 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The study included 185 patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer (still responsive to platinum-based chemotherapy) who had shown disease progression following treatment with PARP inhibitors and Bevacizumab, or who were ineligible for these treatments.



The primary endpoint was met, with results showing a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for the combination of Tedopi (OSE Immunotherapeutics' lead product) and Pembrolizumab compared to the standard of care.



Oddo BHF notes that these results represent a positive milestone for the company, as this trial is one of the few recent positive studies in this indication—a therapeutic segment that has become particularly challenging following the increased use of PARPs and Bevacizumab.



Analysts believe, however, that caution remains warranted at this stage. Detailed data to be published at a later date will be crucial in assessing the clinical robustness of the signal and the development potential.



The recommendation is Outperform with a price target of 13 euros, representing an upside potential of 163%.



For Edison Group, the results are encouraging. This marks the first positive trial in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer in several years. This breakthrough is promising for OSE Immunotherapeutics, as it paves the way for broader clinical utility for the company's flagship asset.