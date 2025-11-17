OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced a positive recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) to continue its pivotal international Phase 3 ARTEMIA trial evaluating Tedopi in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without modifications. The committee reviewed safety data, study progress, and efficacy criteria in accordance with the protocol.

Dr. Silvia Comis, Chief Clinical and Medical Research Officer, welcomed the decision, noting that as of the early October meeting, 102 patients had been randomized, with the total now approaching 120--keeping pace with the 2025 objectives.

The trial compares Tedopi monotherapy to docetaxel in HLA-A2 positive patients with metastatic cancer resistant to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Conducted across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, ARTEMIA aims to provide confirmatory data for regulatory submission.

The next IDMC review is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, with recruitment expected to conclude by the end of 2026 and overall survival results anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.