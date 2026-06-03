The first component is a financial market platform possessing all the industry's economic hallmarks: a competitive moat driven by network effects, structural profitability… and more.

The second is a near-monopoly - a de facto leader in its category - even though some trading volumes bypass its platform - which has seen its revenue and pre-tax profit more than double over the past decade.

The third is a trading volume that has grown exponentially over the past 10 years, more than tripling, notably driven by an influx of foreign issuers.

The fourth is a genuine cash machine, generating $200m in free cash flow over the last 5 years - all of which has been returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks - with an average annual free cash flow of $40m.

The fifth is a group controlled by its CEO, who holds over a third of its capital and is noted for his refreshing candor, a total rejection of "adjusted" accounting, and strict adherence to financial orthodoxy.

The sixth is a business that is divided into three segments: transaction fees accounting for one-fifth of revenue; issuer services for 40%; and market data also representing 40%.

The seventh is not without risks: a slump in OTC volumes, tightening regulations, issuers migrating to primary exchanges like the NYSE or Nasdaq, and a general shift in interest from public to private markets.

The eighth is a valuation that is currently sitting at 10-year lows, both in terms of earnings multiples and price-to-book value.