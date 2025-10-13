Otis is the global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service. Every day, its systems move more than 2.4 billion people across over 200 countries and territories. With a maintenance portfolio of approximately 2.4 million units - the largest in the industry - Otis benefits from a global scale. Let's take a closer look.

The global elevator and escalator industry is expanding, driven by infrastructure investment and modernization of aging buildings. The market was valued at approximately $85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $110 billion by 2028 (CAGR of +5.2%). Growth is fueled by rising construction activity in emerging economies - particularly in Asia - and the increasing demand for modernization in mature markets such as Europe and Americas.

Otis operates through two primary segments - New Equipment and Service - which contributed 38% and 62% of total net sales in 2024 with 70% of sales come from international markets.

Otis’s New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs elevators, escalators, and moving walkways for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects worldwide. It represented $5.8 billion in sales in 2023.

It benefits from 17 global factories and 11 R&D centers, where Otis has its core elevator platforms - Gen2, Gen3, Gen360, and SkyRise - to local building needs, integrating smart technologies through the Otis ONE IoT platform.

Sales are diversified across regions, with notable strength in emerging markets: Otis holds the number-one market share in India, where orders have doubled since 2021 and backlog grew roughly 20% annually from 2021 to 2023. In Southeast Asia, New Equipment unit orders have risen about 40% since 2021, accompanied by a 200-basis-point share gain.

The Service segment is the foundation of Otis’s profitability (87% of operating profit in 2024). It generated roughly $8.4 billion in annual sales, supported by the industry’s largest service portfolio of about 2.3 million units worldwide. This portfolio is geographically balanced, with EMEA contributing the largest share, followed by the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and China. The segment combines maintenance, repair, and modernization services.

Organic service growth reached 7.7% in 2023 after gains of 4.1% and 6.0% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Modernization sales increased from $1.35 billion in 2019 to $1.53 billion in 2023, while maintenance and repair rose from $6.1 billion to nearly $6.9 billion over the same period. The group also benefits from its contract length (average of 4 years) which helps sustain predictable cash flow and long-term customer retention.

China remains a strategic focus, with modernization demand set to surge as earlier installations—dating back to the 2010 construction boom - reach end-of-life. The number of elevators installed about 15 years ago is projected to triple by 2028. Its service portfolio that expanded from roughly 200,000 to over 350,000 units between 2022 and 2025 and expected to reach nearly 600,000 units by 2028.

Otis operates in a highly competitive global market that includes hundreds of elevator manufacturers and thousands of service providers. Its main international rivals are KONE, Schindler, and TK Elevator, while regional players and independent service companies dominate local markets—particularly in Asia-Pacific, where independents control roughly half of service units.

In Q2 2025, Otis reported net sales of $3.6 billion, flat year over year, as strong Service performance offset weakness in New Equipment. Service revenue grew 6% to $2.3 billion, with organic growth of 4%, driven by higher maintenance, repair, and modernization activity. Service operating profit rose $40 million to $578 million, expanding margins to 24.9%, supported by favorable pricing, productivity gains from the UpLift program, and solid portfolio expansion. The maintenance base increased 4%, and modernization orders surged 22%, pushing modernization backlog up 19%. Overall adjusted operating profit was stable at $612 million, while adjusted EPS slipped 1% to $1.05.

The New Equipment segment continued to face headwinds, with sales declining 10% YoY to $1.3 billion, as growth in EMEA and Asia-Pacific was more than offset by a 20%+ drop in China and high-single-digit declines in the Americas. Segment operating profit fell to $68 million, down $42 million, and margins compressed 240 basis points to 5.3%, mainly due to lower volumes and unfavorable mix, partially mitigated by cost savings from UpLift and restructuring actions in China. Despite these challenges, Otis reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, targeting $14.5–$14.6 billion in sales, adjusted EPS of $4.00–$4.10, and $1.4–$1.5 billion in adjusted FCF.

A slowdown in construction or infrastructure investment, especially in China and other key markets, would directly affect new-equipment sales. Inflation in materials, labor, and energy costs continues to pressure margins, while currency volatility can distort reported earnings across Otis’s broad international base - roughly 70% of sales come from outside the U.S. The company also faces exposure to geopolitical tensions and trade uncertainty, particularly between the U.S. and China, as well as potential supply chain disruptions and rising raw material costs.

Otis benefits from solid foundation built on its service-driven model and expanding modernization pipeline. Despite continued softness in China’s construction market, the company’s recurring revenue, disciplined cost control, and growing digital capabilities support steady margins and cash generation. With a reaffirmed outlook and clear focus on modernization and connected services, Otis remains well positioned for sustainable growth in a slower global environment.