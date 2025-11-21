Born in 1961 in the bustle of Akihabara, Otsuka Corporation has built itself around a simple principle: a client should never be left alone with an IT problem. More than six decades later, this philosophy has shaped an empire surpassing one trillion yen in revenue, an unparalleled network of relationships and rare credibility in the Japanese tech ecosystem.
OTSUKA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the sale of system equipment, the installation support and maintenance services. The Company operates through two business segments. System Integration segment conducts consulting, hardware and software sales, contract software development, equipment installation and network construction. Service & Support segment provides office supply, maintenance services, as well as business support services. The Company is also involved in the car maintenance business and insurance business.
Investor
Global
Quality
