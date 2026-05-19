Ottobock SE & Co is heading toward its third consecutive decline, but the stock is primarily falling victim to a note from short-seller Grizzly Research. In Frankfurt, around 3:45 p.m., the shares were down over 10% at EUR53.70.

Grizzly Research is an American financial research firm specializing in short selling. It publishes highly critical reports on listed companies it deems overvalued, opaque, or potentially fraudulent. Its business model involves conducting an investigation, taking a short position, and then publishing its negative report. If the share price drops, the firm realizes a profit. This is currently the case with Ottobock, a medical technology company specializing in bionic prosthetics.



In its report on Ottobock, Grizzly Research highlights a margin loan and the Russian activities of Chairman Hans Georg Nàder, which could jeopardize minority shareholders, and estimates that the stock is overvalued by approximately 50%.



Specifically, the short-seller believes the initial public offering was difficult. The company made its market debut in October 2025, ten years after Hans Georg Nàder's first attempt.



Analysts also indicate that the executive has extracted more money from the company than it earns annually since 2011, due to a "lavish lifestyle." To maintain this lifestyle, Grizzly Research explains that he used his shares in the company as collateral to secure financing of approximately 1.5 billion euros. The interest on this loan, at a rate of about 15% per year, will reportedly require him to repay €2.36bn upon maturity in 2030.



Amongst other significant criticisms leveled by the short-seller is a critical dependence on Russia. Ottobock reportedly now generates 35.1% of its total net income from sales in the country. Grizzly Research indicates that the company is suspected of regulatory complacency, with large volumes of goods transiting through third countries with low GDP to end up in Russia, where prosthetics are supplied to the military for its war propaganda.