Société Générale has informed the AMF that, during the period of the public buyout offer (OPR) from November 10 to 21 inclusive, TDK Electronics AG acquired 14,812 Tronic's Microsystems shares at a unit price of EUR5.56.

As a result, at the close of the OPR, the initiator directly holds 7,916,118 shares and, together with Thales AVS France, holds a total of 8,829,826 shares, representing 97.60% of the capital and 97.95% of the voting rights. The suspension of trading in the shares remains in effect until further notice.