As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the share capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE warrants, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.
As a reminder, the OPR was open from 22 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, at a unit price of 28 euros. The suspension of Prodware share trading remains in effect until further notice.
Prodware specializes in publishing and integrating management software. With a strong R & D structure, an unparalleled expertise in best practices industrialization and top-notch strategic alliances, the group's ambition is to deploy its Prodware Adjust product range worldwide. The group's activity is organized around 3 areas:
- publishing and integration of management software: software for accounting management, human resources, customer relations, pay stubs, production, etc.;
- design, engineering and deployment of decisional information systems: data operating and analysis applications, internal management process control and modeling systems (customer relations and human resources management, management control etc.), etc.;
- design and implementation of network applications and securitization: supply of network systems, server installation and hosting, installation of security software (antivirus, anti-intrusion etc.).
As Microsoft's first partner in the EMEA region, and the main Sage partner in French-speaking countries, Prodware employs more than 1,700 employees serving more than 15,000 customers (excluding Westpole et Protinus) in 16 countries.