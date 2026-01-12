Over 403,000 Prodware Shares Tendered to Public Buyout Offer

Degroof Petercam has informed the AMF that, during the public buyout offer (OPR) for Prodware shares, Phast Invest acquired 403,106 shares through the designated market member acting as buyer.

Published on 01/12/2026

As a result, at the close of the offer, the initiator holds 7,594,773 Prodware shares, representing 97.68% of the share capital and at least 97.85% of the voting rights, as well as 1,460,000 BSAANE warrants, each entitling the holder, if exercised, to one new share.



As a reminder, the OPR was open from 22 December 2025 to 8 January 2026, at a unit price of 28 euros. The suspension of Prodware share trading remains in effect until further notice.