OVH Growth Driven by Public Cloud in First Quarter

OVHcloud reported a 4.5% increase in total revenue to €273.5 million for its first quarter of 2026, and a 6% rise on a like-for-like basis, with growth primarily fueled by its Public Cloud segment.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/08/2026

The Public Cloud division (21.2% of total revenue) saw its turnover jump by 15.8% on a comparable basis, "supported by the acquisition of new Starter clients as well as the ability to drive up-sell and cross-sell, particularly among Scalers and Corporate customers."



Meanwhile, the group's Private Cloud (60.7% of total revenue) and Webcloud (18.1%) segments posted much more moderate like-for-like growth rates of 4% and 2.3%, respectively.



OVH also noted that consumption among existing clients continued to rise, with a net revenue retention rate reaching 105% (on a comparable basis), adding that it "maintained its operational and financial discipline."



"Thanks to this growth trajectory and our financial discipline, we confirm all our objectives for 2026, including the generation of positive Free Cash Flow," said CEO Octave Klaba.