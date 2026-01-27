Through this five-year framework agreement launched in February 2025, OCRE will benefit from "simplified access to cloud solutions with the highest standards of data protection and security," according to the IT services group.
OVH will offer sovereign cloud services to institutions in the fields of education and research across nine European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom).
The institutions in question will thus be able to take advantage of the full range of OVH's Public Cloud universe, a portfolio made up of more than 40 products and services, including Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions.
"By participating in this pan-European initiative, OVHcloud hopes to contribute to an ever more agile digital transformation," commented Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, the company's chief revenue officer.
OVH Groupe is the leading European cloud services provider, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud market.
The Group provides business customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to capture growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while meeting the surging demand for data sovereignty and trusted cloud solutions.
OVH Groupe provides 1.6 million customers - composed largely of SMBs, large and tech enterprises, as well as the public sector - with a comprehensive suite of solutions in private, public and web cloud, leveraging its global network of 44 data centers, hosting over 500,000 servers across 4 continents.
