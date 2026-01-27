OVH Selected to Provide Cloud Services for the OCRE Project

OVHcloud has announced it has been chosen for the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE) project, launched by GEANT, the pan-European association of national research and education networks.

Through this five-year framework agreement launched in February 2025, OCRE will benefit from "simplified access to cloud solutions with the highest standards of data protection and security," according to the IT services group.



OVH will offer sovereign cloud services to institutions in the fields of education and research across nine European countries (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom).



The institutions in question will thus be able to take advantage of the full range of OVH's Public Cloud universe, a portfolio made up of more than 40 products and services, including Platform as a Service (PaaS) solutions.



"By participating in this pan-European initiative, OVHcloud hopes to contribute to an ever more agile digital transformation," commented Caroline Comet-Fraigneau, the company's chief revenue officer.