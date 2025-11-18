OVH signs mandate with PSI, opens 3-AZ region in Berlin

Vincent Gallet Published on 11/18/2025 at 04:28 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

OVH Group announces the signing of a mandate with an investment service provider (ISP) for the repurchase of shares up to a maximum amount of €10,000,000 over a period from November 18 to August 6, 2026.



This transaction is primarily aimed at acquiring securities for delivery under expiring free share plans, and allowing employees to participate in the fruits of the company's expansion or the implementation of any savings plan.



In addition, OVH has announced that it is strengthening its presence in Germany with the deployment of a third multi-zone high-availability (3-AZ) region in Berlin, following those in Paris and Milan, consolidating its foothold on the continent.



Designed for critical applications, the 3-AZ model comprises three independent availability zones (AZ), with data centers located a few dozen kilometers apart and equipped with separate power supplies and network connections.