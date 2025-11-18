OVH signs mandate with PSI, opens 3-AZ region in Berlin
Published on 11/18/2025 at 04:28 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
This transaction is primarily aimed at acquiring securities for delivery under expiring free share plans, and allowing employees to participate in the fruits of the company's expansion or the implementation of any savings plan.
In addition, OVH has announced that it is strengthening its presence in Germany with the deployment of a third multi-zone high-availability (3-AZ) region in Berlin, following those in Paris and Milan, consolidating its foothold on the continent.
Designed for critical applications, the 3-AZ model comprises three independent availability zones (AZ), with data centers located a few dozen kilometers apart and equipped with separate power supplies and network connections.