OVHcloud has announced the rollout of its Quantum Platform, the first European Quantum-as-a-Service offering, providing immediate access to at least eight quantum computers, including the Pasqal Orion Beta QPU processor. This solution aims to democratize the use of quantum computing by enabling businesses and public organizations to run complex use cases via the cloud, without the need for specialized infrastructure, notably with a 100-qubit system supplied by Pasqal.

The group is thus expanding an ecosystem that began in 2022 with its first quantum emulator: nine emulators are now available and bring together nearly 1,000 users. OVHcloud plans to integrate eight more QPUs by the end of 2027, seven of which will come from European providers.

Fanny Bouton, Quantum Lead at OVHcloud, emphasized that "this launch allows us to offer our clients the most advanced technologies" and accelerate the construction of a European quantum cloud.

Loïc Henriet, CEO of Pasqal, believes that this integration marks "a major step towards European digital sovereignty" by enabling the development and operation of quantum computing entirely within Europe.