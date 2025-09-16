OVHcloud announces the launch of Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) Standard, a new offering in the public cloud universe and a managed platform designed to meet the requirements of critical applications in multi-cloud environments.



Helping businesses strengthen their strategic autonomy by ensuring data control and resilience, this solution is now available in the 3-AZ Paris region before being rolled out this fall in the 3-AZ Milan region.



Designed with an 'as-a-service' approach, OVHcloud MKS Standard allows customers to easily deploy and resize their clusters on demand, while ensuring interoperability with their usual tools.



By offering a managed service, OVHcloud allows customers to focus on operational efficiency and innovation without worrying about the underlying infrastructure, the cloud service provider adds.