OVHcloud announces the launch of Managed Kubernetes Service (MKS) Standard, a new offering in the public cloud universe and a managed platform designed to meet the requirements of critical applications in multi-cloud environments.
Helping businesses strengthen their strategic autonomy by ensuring data control and resilience, this solution is now available in the 3-AZ Paris region before being rolled out this fall in the 3-AZ Milan region.
Designed with an 'as-a-service' approach, OVHcloud MKS Standard allows customers to easily deploy and resize their clusters on demand, while ensuring interoperability with their usual tools.
By offering a managed service, OVHcloud allows customers to focus on operational efficiency and innovation without worrying about the underlying infrastructure, the cloud service provider adds.
OVHcloud launches its managed platform MKS Standard
Published on 09/16/2025 at 08:16 am EDT
