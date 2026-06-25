OVHcloud, lifted by Public Cloud, confirms its full-year targets

The French group posted 6.9% organic growth in fiscal Q3, supported by Public Cloud. Management is confirming its financial targets for fiscal 2026. The stock, boosted by the sovereignty theme, is already up 120% since January 1.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/25/2026 at 02:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, OVHcloud generated revenue of €289.6m, up 6.9% on a like-for-like basis versus the same period a year earlier. That growth was driven mainly by Public Cloud, where revenue rose 20.2% like-for-like to €65.6m.



Private Cloud, which represents 60.1% of quarterly revenue, generated €174m, up 4%. Webcloud, for its part, posted 2% growth, with revenue of €50m.



Demand from existing customers remains solid. Net revenue retention stood at 102%, despite an optimization trend seen in the Hosted Private Cloud business.



In France, which accounts for 48% of group revenue, revenue increased 5.8% on a like-for-like basis. Europe excluding France recorded 7.4% growth, while the rest of the world posted an 8.6% increase.



Targets confirmed



On the back of these results, OVHcloud is confirming its targets for fiscal 2026. The group is aiming for organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7%, an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than in 2025, adjusted capex representing between 33% and 35% of revenue, and positive levered free cash flow.



At the same time, OVHcloud continues to strengthen its offering. The group has reorganized its enterprise-focused sales force, announced the acquisition of Gladia to enhance its AI Lab with voice AI technologies, and previewed OVHai Workspace, a collaborative platform for artificial intelligence agents.



Finally, the DEEP consortium, in which OVHcloud participates, has been selected by the European Commission to provide a sovereign cloud for European Union institutions. This contract is capped at €180m over six years.