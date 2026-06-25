OVHcloud, lifted by Public Cloud, confirms its full-year targets
The French group posted 6.9% organic growth in fiscal Q3, supported by Public Cloud. Management is confirming its financial targets for fiscal 2026. The stock, boosted by the sovereignty theme, is already up 120% since January 1.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, OVHcloud generated revenue of €289.6m, up 6.9% on a like-for-like basis versus the same period a year earlier. That growth was driven mainly by Public Cloud, where revenue rose 20.2% like-for-like to €65.6m.
Private Cloud, which represents 60.1% of quarterly revenue, generated €174m, up 4%. Webcloud, for its part, posted 2% growth, with revenue of €50m.
Demand from existing customers remains solid. Net revenue retention stood at 102%, despite an optimization trend seen in the Hosted Private Cloud business.
In France, which accounts for 48% of group revenue, revenue increased 5.8% on a like-for-like basis. Europe excluding France recorded 7.4% growth, while the rest of the world posted an 8.6% increase.
Targets confirmed
On the back of these results, OVHcloud is confirming its targets for fiscal 2026. The group is aiming for organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7%, an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than in 2025, adjusted capex representing between 33% and 35% of revenue, and positive levered free cash flow.
At the same time, OVHcloud continues to strengthen its offering. The group has reorganized its enterprise-focused sales force, announced the acquisition of Gladia to enhance its AI Lab with voice AI technologies, and previewed OVHai Workspace, a collaborative platform for artificial intelligence agents.
Finally, the DEEP consortium, in which OVHcloud participates, has been selected by the European Commission to provide a sovereign cloud for European Union institutions. This contract is capped at €180m over six years.
OVH Groupe is the leading European cloud services provider, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud market.
The Group provides business customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to capture growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while meeting the surging demand for data sovereignty and trusted cloud solutions.
OVH Groupe provides 1.6 million customers - composed largely of SMBs, large and tech enterprises, as well as the public sector - with a comprehensive suite of solutions in private, public and web cloud, leveraging its global network of 44 data centers, hosting over 500,000 servers across 4 continents.
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