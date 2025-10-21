OVHcloud has reported a token net profit of €0.4m for its fiscal year ended August 31, 2025, compared with a net loss of €10.3m a year earlier.



The group posted adjusted EBITDA of €437.8m, up 15% year-on-year, representing a margin of 40.4%, up 2 points. This performance reflects improved operating leverage and a moderate increase in direct costs.



Annual revenue reached €1,084.6m, up 9.3% LFL. Growth was driven by the Private Cloud (+8.5%), Public Cloud (+17.5%) and Web Cloud (+3.7%) segments, as well as strong sales momentum in France (+7.3%) and the US.



EBIT rose sharply to €69.4m, with a margin of 6.4%, up 3.8 points y-o-y. Consolidated net debt stood at €1,103m at end-August 2025, compared with €667m a year earlier, with financial leverage of 2.7x in line with the group's policy.



'In 2025, OVHcloud passed the symbolic milestone of €1bn in revenue and achieved all of its objectives for the year," said Octave Klaba, appointed Chairman and CEO of the group. He will soon present the 2026-2030 "Step Ahead" strategic plan.



For FY 2026, OVHcloud is targeting between 5% and 7% organic revenue growth, an adjusted EBITDA margin higher than in 2025, investments representing between 30% and 32% of revenue, and positive free cash flow after debt. The guidance has therefore been confirmed with an expected improvement in profitability.