The Group has appointed Bruno Ronsse as Chief Revenue Officer Corporate and is deploying a dedicated team across six European countries to bolster support for key accounts, defense sector players, and its partner ecosystem.
'Large European organizations, both public and private, are accelerating their technological choices in the face of sovereignty, security, and artificial intelligence challenges, while increasing their requirements for data protection and technological autonomy,' the group explained.
Bruno Ronsse will lead a team that has been strengthened in recent months across major European markets: Sylvie Houlière Mayca in France, Belux, and MEA; Emma Dennard in the UK, Netherlands, Nordics, and acting lead for Canada; Helen Wohlfarth-Kuhn in Germany and Poland; Marco Giletta in Italy; and John Gazal in Spain.
The organization will be fully operational by September 1, 2026, to support large public and private accounts in their cloud and AI projects.
Following OVHcloud's recent announcements regarding the defense sector, Guy Fournier takes responsibility for coordinating local teams across several European markets. 'This organization will strengthen the Group's capacity to support major sovereign and defense projects requiring a European and multi-country approach,' the group stated.
OVHcloud is also elevating the role of partners within its Corporate organization and tightening its ecosystem around strategic, sovereign, and AI-related projects.
A European lead generation program will be progressively rolled out to accelerate the development of strategic accounts in high-growth markets. This evolution will be notably driven in France by the recent arrival of Patrick Détriché.
OVH Groupe is the leading European cloud services provider, uniquely positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing cloud market.
The Group provides business customers with a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to capture growing demand for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies, while meeting the surging demand for data sovereignty and trusted cloud solutions.
OVH Groupe provides 1.6 million customers - composed largely of SMBs, large and tech enterprises, as well as the public sector - with a comprehensive suite of solutions in private, public and web cloud, leveraging its global network of 44 data centers, hosting over 500,000 servers across 4 continents.
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