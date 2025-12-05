OVHcloud shares tumbled more than 15% on Friday on the Paris Stock Exchange after the family of Octave Klaba, the company's founder and CEO, initiated the sale of a 2.3% stake in the cloud computing services provider.

According to market professionals, the Klaba family, majority shareholder of the technology group, reduced its holding through an accelerated placement involving 3.6 million shares sold at a unit price of EUR7.5. This represents a discount of nearly 11% compared to Thursday's closing price.

As of August 31, the Klaba family held approximately 81.3% of OVHcloud's share capital and 82% of the company's voting rights.

With today's share price drop, OVHcloud stock has fallen 18% since the start of the year.