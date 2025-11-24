Published on 11/24/2025 at 05:47 am EST

OVHcloud has announced the signing of a cloud hosting agreement with LCH SA, the Paris-based international clearing house, aimed at supporting its operational resilience, enhancing security, and accelerating the deployment of its services.

The migration of part of LCH SA's operations to a SecNumCloud-qualified environment marks a key milestone in its digital transformation, while ensuring compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Octave Klaba, founder and CEO of OVHcloud, emphasized that this solution allows LCH SA to leverage cutting-edge technology while maintaining a high level of control over its data.

Corentine Poilvet Clédière, CEO of LCH SA, noted that this collaboration will strengthen the organization's operational efficiency and support the growth of its business activities.