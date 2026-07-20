Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning is a leading building products company focused on roofing, insulation, and residential door systems. The company operates in 31 countries with approximately 25,000 employees. Over the past two years, Owens Corning has reshaped its portfolio through the acquisition of Masonite and the divestiture of its Glass Reinforcements business, transforming itself into a more focused building products leader.

The company operates through three segments:

Roofing (43% of revenue) is Owens Corning's largest business and one of the leading residential roofing franchises in North America. Its Total Protection Roofing System®, supported by a large contractor network and distributor relationships, primarily serves the repair and replacement market, making demand considerably more resilient than new home construction. While asphalt remains the largest raw material cost and is influenced by oil prices, the company has consistently demonstrated strong pricing power and industry-leading margins.

Insulation (36% of revenue) manufactures fiberglass and foam insulation products for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The business benefits from long-term secular trends including stricter energy-efficiency standards, building decarbonization, and increasing demand for sustainable construction. Owens Corning's highly efficient manufacturing network provides a meaningful cost advantage over competitors.

Doors (21% of revenue) became the company's third reporting segment following the Masonite acquisition. The business designs and manufactures interior and exterior residential doors and complements Owens Corning's existing roofing and insulation products.

Rather than pursuing diversification, the group has simplified the portfolio into a pure building products company. Following the planned sale of the Glass Reinforcements business, Owens Corning will be almost entirely focused on higher-margin residential and commercial building products. More than half of company revenue now comes from repair and remodeling activity, reducing cyclicality compared with companies primarily exposed to new residential construction.

Full-year 2026 estimates put net sales at $9.9B, down slightly from 2025's $10.1B, with EBITDA falling to $1.95B (14% margin compression) before recovering to $2.13B in 2027 and $2.28B in 2028. Net income swings from a $522M loss in 2025 to $628M in 2026 and $880M in 2027. FCF is expected to drop to $716M in 2026 from $962M, even as capex holds near $800M, which pressures the FCF yield down to 4.35% before recovering to 5.21% in 2027. Net debt sits around $4.86B against the 2-3x EBITDA leverage target.

Owens Corning trades at 16.8x forward P/E, 1.66x EV/revenue, and 8.5x EV/EBITDA. The market expects EPS of $8.59 in 2026, recovering from the acquisition-related loss in 2025, while shareholders are supported by a $3.16 per share dividend, representing a 2.2% dividend yield.

Q1 2026 net sales came in at $2,265M, down 11.7% from $2,530M in Q1 2025, and adjusted EBITDA fell even faster — $369M versus $565M — pulling margin down 600bps to 16.3%. Every segment softened. Roofing sales dropped to $960M from $1,120M, with EBITDA down to $231M from $332M as margin slipped from 29.6% to 24.1%. Insulation held up a bit better in absolute terms — $867M in sales versus $909M — but EBITDA still fell to $167M from $225M, margin down to 19.3% from 24.8%. Doors was the weak link: sales fell to $475M from $540M, and EBITDA nearly halved to just $34M from $68M, putting margin at 7.2%.

Geographically, Owens Corning remains predominantly North American, with approximately 80% of revenue generated in the United States, 8% in Canada and Mexico, 11% in Europe, and the remainder elsewhere. While this concentration limits international exposure, it also positions the company to benefit from the large U.S. repair and remodeling market, where roofing replacement demand remains relatively non-discretionary.

Regarding risks, demand is still influenced by housing activity, commercial construction, interest rates, and consumer spending. Raw material costs, particularly asphalt, energy, transportation, and labor, can pressure margins, while tariffs and broader macroeconomic uncertainty may impact both costs and demand. Weather patterns also play an important role, as severe storms can significantly increase roofing demand while unusually mild seasons may reduce replacement activity.

Overall, Owens Corning has become a higher-quality business than it was several years ago. Instead of relying on cyclical composites markets, the company now owns three market-leading building product franchises with strong brands, attractive margins, resilient repair-and-remodel exposure, and significant free cash flow generation. Combined with disciplined capital allocation and a simplified portfolio, Owens Corning appears well positioned to continue compounding earnings and shareholder value over the long term.