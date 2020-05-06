pMD®️ Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on the Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD ®, the innovation leader in health care technology, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for the fourth consecutive year. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.



pMD provides health care teams with powerful technology to deliver better care. The company is made up of people who are committed to improving the patient experience in the health care industry and have developed a set of products and services to support this mission.

“Our mission at pMD is to improve patient outcomes, and that process begins with supporting our dedicated and passionate employees,” said Philippe d'Offay, founder and CEO of pMD. “We’ve learned over the last two decades that when employees feel cared for, this sentiment reflects back into their work and in turn positively impacts the health care community. In order to ensure our employees reach their personal and professional goals, we have placed an emphasis on providing a collaborative work environment with a dynamic support network and easy access to leadership.”

Receiving more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists based on employee feedback regarding topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

The health care industry is undergoing rapid change at the moment with the demand for telehealth playing a key role in reshaping how care is delivered. pMD was founded 21 years ago with the mission to reduce medical errors and save patient lives; and in the midst of a global health crisis, the company finds itself able to do just that by offering free, reliable, and secure telemedicine tools to health care practitioners and patients.

