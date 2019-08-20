Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

pMD Named to the Inc. 5000 List for 8th Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD, the innovation leader in health care technology, has once again been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For pMD this represents eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list for their innovative approach to transforming the health care industry. With its revolutionary mobile platform, pMD continues to dramatically improve provider collaboration and patient care.

“Thanks to a passionate and diligent team, pMD continues to rank among the most successful private companies in the nation,” said Philippe d'Offay, CEO of pMD. "We've been able to achieve enduring growth over these past few years because of our unwavering and unparalleled dedication to our customers. This recognition is one that reinforces the vision and passion we all have for this company and for improving the health care industry as a whole."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. During the outstanding three-year stretch, those selected have grown sixfold. The aggregate revenue of the honored companies reached $237.7 billion in 2018 accounting for more than 1.2 million jobs. In the past 38 years only one percent of companies have been honored eight times.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

View pMD's complete Inc. profile here.

About pMD

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com.

Media Contact
Ari Brosowsky
PR Manager
ari@pmd.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:25pMANULIFE FINANCIAL : John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data
PR
04:25pFIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RATE 2022 TARGET TERM FUND : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.0303 Per Share for September
BU
04:25pFIRST TRUST HIGH INCOME LONG/SHORT FUND : Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.11 Per Share for September
BU
04:24pLA-Z-BOY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pIIROC Trading Resumption - ROSV.P
AQ
04:23pLA-Z-BOY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:23pVILACTO BIO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:22pCAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pSOUTHCREST FINANCIAL : Announces Share Buyback
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
3TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group