pMD Named to the Inc. 5000 List for 8th Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pMD, the innovation leader in health care technology, has once again been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For pMD this represents eight consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list for their innovative approach to transforming the health care industry. With its revolutionary mobile platform, pMD continues to dramatically improve provider collaboration and patient care.



“Thanks to a passionate and diligent team, pMD continues to rank among the most successful private companies in the nation,” said Philippe d'Offay, CEO of pMD. "We've been able to achieve enduring growth over these past few years because of our unwavering and unparalleled dedication to our customers. This recognition is one that reinforces the vision and passion we all have for this company and for improving the health care industry as a whole."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — independent small businesses. Companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth between 2015 and 2018. During the outstanding three-year stretch, those selected have grown sixfold. The aggregate revenue of the honored companies reached $237.7 billion in 2018 accounting for more than 1.2 million jobs. In the past 38 years only one percent of companies have been honored eight times.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platforms, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD or visit www.pmd.com.

