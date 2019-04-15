pMD : Releases New HIPAA-Compliant Video Chat Capability

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pMD, the innovation leader in health care technology, recently released a new feature that allows users to communicate face-to-face via video conferencing. pMD's real-time, HIPAA-compliant video chat is easy to launch within pMD® Secure Messaging™ , allowing users to stay connected with their colleagues and care teams when it matters most.

"This update transforms pMD® Clinical Communication™ from a HIPAA-compliant secure text messaging and patient-centric chat solution to a versatile communication hub," says Adam Kenney, VP of Software Engineering. "Between the existing Category 1 telehealth charge codes and the new 2019 Category 2 charges codes for Interprofessional Teleconsults and Virtual Check-Ins, our customers are excited to generate more revenue while providing the best possible care for their patients."

pMD aims to improve patient outcomes and accelerate care by connecting providers and specialists instantly with the most user-friendly video solution. By giving users a mobile option for video conferencing, pMD is driving collaboration to help care teams save time, maximize resources, and focus on what's most important: their patients. pMD's video chat capability fosters robust internal communication while keeping organizations coordinated and compliant.

According to the Journal of Patient Safety , "suboptimal exchange of information can have tragic consequences to patient's safety and survival." Inefficient communication should never be a barrier to providing excellent patient care. pMD users can expand their network seamlessly and for free, giving users a secure platform to chat about sensitive patient information, even with colleagues in different organizations. pMD's video conferencing capability provides health care professionals a way to collaborate across multiple health care settings in order to give hospitals and physicians in rural and underserved areas access to remote specialists, allow specialists to increase their reach and impact via teleconferences with providers and staff, ease transitions of care, and reduce readmissions, all while providing patients with the care they deserve.

About pMD

pMD gives health care professionals powerful, intuitive mobile software that improves patient care. With pMD's mobile communication, data capture, and care navigation platform, health care teams finally have an elegant and simple technology to maximize efficiency and collaboration, capturing everything right at the point of care. pMD interfaces with all major electronic medical records, hospital systems, and medical billing systems, enabling the efficient sharing of data and cutting down on medical errors. pMD is committed to developing the best solution and providing superior customer service. For more information, contact pMD .

