The recruitment group is still operating in a weak hiring market. But a better second quarter, rising productivity and growth in Asia and the Americas suggest that the downturn may finally be losing some of its force. The stock was up 11% this morning.

PageGroup's latest figures offer a reason for optimism. The British recruitment company generated gross profit of £197.6m in the second quarter, broadly unchanged from a year earlier when currency movements are excluded. That was a marked improvement from the 4.9% decline recorded in the first quarter.

I highlight gross profit here, since it's the most useful measure for a recruitment agency: it broadly represents the fees retained from placing permanent workers and the margin earned from temporary contracts, rather than the total amount billed to clients.

The improvement was not evenly spread. The Americas delivered constant-currency growth of 7.2%, helped by a seventh consecutive quarter of expansion in the United States. Asia-Pacific grew by 9.4%, with mainland China up 28%, Japan up 18% and India up 7%. Management said that roughly half of the group's markets were growing during the quarter.

Europe remained the main weakness. Gross profit in the region fell by 4.8%, including declines of 12% in France and 4% in Germany. The Middle East dropped by 24% as regional instability discouraged both employers and candidates. In Britain, gross profit fell by 5.3%, although this was less severe than the 11.4% contraction seen in the first quarter.

The figures therefore point to stabilisation rather than a broad recovery. Some markets are improving, but the group's two largest European operations remain under pressure. Permanent hiring is also still more fragile than temporary recruitment in several countries, a familiar sign that employers remain reluctant to make long-term commitments.

For the first half as a whole, gross profit declined by 2.4% in constant currencies to £385.2m. The board nevertheless maintained its forecast for full-year operating profit of around £28m. That would represent an improvement from £20.9m in 2025, but would remain far below the £196.1m achieved in the record year of 2022.

Fewer recruiters, more fees

PageGroup's main defence against a weak market has been to shrink its cost base. The company reduced the number of fee-earning employees by 80 during the quarter, to 4,914, with most cuts made in France and northern Europe. Total headcount stood at 6,679.

The company appears to be extracting more from the workforce it still employs. Gross profit per fee earner rose by 5% from a year earlier and reached its highest level since 2022. Page Executive, which recruits senior managers and directors, produced a record quarter, with gross profit rising by 15%.

Management says earlier restructuring measures, including office closures, fewer management layers and the relocation of support centres, have produced annualised savings of about £40m. These savings exclude the effect of cutting recruiter numbers. The company is also moving staff towards markets showing stronger demand, adding recruiters in Japan and India while reducing them in weaker European markets.

But this sensible approach has limits. Productivity can be improved by technology, better data and tighter management, but a recruitment company still needs employers to create vacancies. PageGroup's operating margin was just 1.3% in 2025, compared with more than 9% in 2022. A relatively small deterioration in fee income can therefore have a disproportionately large effect on profit.

Net debt was approximately £7m at the end of June, unchanged from the previous quarter despite the payment of the final dividend. But this compares with net cash of around £10m a year earlier, another reminder that the long hiring slowdown has reduced the company's financial cushion.

A recovery already in the price?

The valuation reflects both the depressed profits and hopes for a recovery. Based on current 2026 estimates, PageGroup trades at roughly 29 times expected earnings. Its enterprise value is about 5.9 times forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, and 0.33 times sales.

Those figures send mixed signals. The price-to-earnings ratio looks expensive because profits remain unusually low. By contrast, the enterprise-value multiple and sales ratio appear less demanding, implying that investors expect margins eventually to recover.

PageGroup has not yet returned to healthy growth, but it made good progress: the decline has slowed, productivity has improved and several large markets are moving in the right direction.