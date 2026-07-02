Palantir Accuses OpenAI and Anthropic of Siphoning Companies' DNA

Alex Karp, Palantir's chief executive, sharply criticized OpenAI and Anthropic on CNBC, arguing that their token-based model exposes companies to a strategic risk around their data and intellectual property.

Speaking Wednesday on CNBC, Alex Karp launched a direct attack on the leading artificial intelligence labs. The chief executive of American technology giant Palantir said OpenAI's and Anthropic's business model, largely built on token consumption, is increasingly being challenged by major US companies, which are paying dearly for operational gains that are still difficult to quantify.



In his view, the bigger risk, however, is the protection of intellectual property. By entrusting their data, internal methods, and certain critical processes to proprietary models, companies could, over time, expose part of their competitive edge to outside players whose infrastructure and operating rules they do not fully control.



For Karp, that dependence amounts to transferring part of companies' 'alpha' to AI labs, even though that alpha is often their most strategic asset. The charge goes straight to the heart of the big AI providers' model: selling access to ever more powerful models, while gradually becoming a central chokepoint for their clients' data and decisions.



But the broadside also serves Palantir's strategy, which promotes a more sovereign form of AI, controlled by companies and governments. The group has just strengthened its partnership with Nvidia around open models that can be deployed in secure environments, notably for US government agencies and critical infrastructure.