Palantir has posted Q4 results that are well above expectations, driven by the strong adoption of its artificial intelligence solutions and rising demand from the US government. EPS reached 25 cents, versus 23 cents expected, while revenue came in at $1.41bn, up 70% y-o-y. FY sales totaled $4.48bn. The US government business rose 66%, with $570m in revenue, and the US commercial segment generated $507m, also topping forecasts.



For Q1 2026, Palantir expects revenue between $1.532bn and $1.536bn, well above the $1.32bn expected. For the year, the group is targeting between $7.182bn and $7.198bn in revenue, versus $6.22bn anticipated by analysts. Net profit came in at $608m, compared with $79m a year earlier. CEO Alex Karp highlighted the ramp-up in military contracts, including a deal that could be worth up to $10bn with the Pentagon, and said that the company was prioritizing the US market over some allies in response to strong demand.



Despite the momentum, some investors remain cautious. Palantir shares, which have jumped 81% over the past year, are actually down 15% YTD, amid doubts about valuations for AI-linked companies. The stock came under pressure after criticism from short seller Michael Burry, prompting a sharp response from Karp, who defended the strength of the results and the "purity" of the profits generated. The company has also faced criticism over its contracts with immigration police, but the executive said its technologies respect constitutional protections. Palantir also announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia. Note that Palantir shares rose by almost 7% in after-hours trading.