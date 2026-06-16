Palantir Confirms Long-Term Contract with DGSI

Responding to announcements made this morning by the French Prime Minister, Palantir Technologies confirms that its long-term contract with the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), which was renewed at the end of 2025 for several years, remains fully in effect.

"For more than a decade, Palantir has supported the DGSI in fulfilling its national security missions. This cooperation continues under current contractual commitments and in compliance with the highest standards of security, data protection, regulatory compliance, and transparency," the American software group stated.



Palantir added that it "shares the French authorities' ambition to strengthen national and European technological capabilities in the strategic fields of security, intelligence, and defense," and asserted that it "will continue to support the French government wherever its solutions are required."