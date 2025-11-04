Palantir Technologies reported quarterly results that are well above expectations and raised its forecast for the year, buoyed by the growth of its artificial intelligence platform. In Q3, revenue reached $1.18bn, compared with $1.09bn anticipated by analysts, while adjusted EPS came in at 21 cents, exceeding the consensus of 17 cents. The stock was flat after the market closed.

Government activity, the company's traditional core business, grew 52% y-o-y to $486m, despite the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government. Palantir notably signed a major contract with the US military, worth up to $10bn. Growth was even more pronounced in the commercial sector, with revenues doubling to $397m and contracts signed quadrupling to $1.31bn. The company also recently entered into partnerships with Snowflake, Lumen and Nvidia.

Overall revenue jumped 63% compared to last year, crossing the $1bn threshold for the second consecutive time. Net income more than tripled to $475.6m, up from $143.5m a year earlier. Palantir now forecasts annual revenue of $4.4bn, up from its previous forecast of $4.17bn, as well as free cash flow of between $1.9bn and $2.1bn. The stock, which is up over 170% since January, brings the company's valuation to over $490bn, raising questions about its valuation. CEO Alex Karp defends this growth, highlighting what he describes as "authentic and substantial" growth.