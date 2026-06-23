Palantir, the American predictive AI giant, announced Tuesday a strategic partnership with New York-based Zeta Global aimed at creating a unified data and artificial intelligence infrastructure for the marketing sector.

The agreement is built upon a deep technical integration between the two companies' platforms. Palantir contributes its Foundry software, which serves as the foundational framework for organizing, securing, and managing the massive data volumes of large enterprises.



For its part, Zeta's cloud data network will be entirely rebuilt around this infrastructure, while its AI tool, dubbed Athena, will then translate this sorted data into business decisions and measurable results for brands.



"Marketing is at the forefront of the AI revolution. The companies that succeed will be those capable of analyzing their data in real time, with reliable tools and actionable AI," the two partners stated in a press release.



On the financial front, Zeta estimates that this collaboration could generate more than $100m in annual revenue over the coming years.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Zeta shares climbed more than 7% in pre-market trading Tuesday morning, while Palantir stock rose approximately 0.5%.