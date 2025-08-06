HSBC maintains its 'hold' recommendation on Palantir Technologies shares, with a target price significantly raised from $111 to $181, 'based on higher estimates, offset by lower valuation multiples'. NB: pmt -0.5%.



Palantir reported very strong Q2 2025 results and raised its 2025 guidance to levels well above the pre-report consensus, the broker said.



As a result, HSBC has raised its non-GAAP EPS estimates for 2025-29 from 12% to 64% 'to reflect the strong business outlook' for the US software platform group.