The tech-savvy's favorite stock continues to break records on the stockmarket this week. Here are five figures (400, 402, 25, 40, and 1) that help to better understand the phenomenon.

$400bn

With strong gains on the stockmarket this week, Palantir's market capitalization has passed the symbolic $400bn mark. At $182.20 (closing price on Thursday, August 7, 2025), its market capitalization even reached $432bn. Note that Palantir has overtaken Johnson & Johnson, is hot on the heels of Costco, and has just entered the ranks of the 20 most highly valued US-listed companies.

P/E of 402

Is it better to invest in Palantir or Nvidia to capitalize on AI? Based solely on traditional analysis, the question does not even arise. Here is a comparison based on the expected results at the end of the financial year for both companies (December 2025 for Palantir, which has a calendar year financial year, and January 2026 for Nvidia, whose financial year is slightly offset):

Source: MarketScreener

Palantir's valuation is inflated, even though Nvidia's is far from rock bottom. At this stage, investing in Nvidia seems much more reasonable. But the market is betting on Palantir's stronger medium-term momentum continuing, otherwise the current share price makes no sense. Unless, of course, investing in Palantir also means embracing a particular stockmarket mystique!

Up 25-fold

Palantir's share price has increased 25-fold since its IPO price of $7.25 in 2020. It has even increased 31-fold since its low of $5.84 on January 24, 2023.

The 40% rule

This rule is one of those favorite indicators in tech. Add up the annual revenue growth rate and the profit margin (operating or EBITDA, it doesn't matter as long as it looks good on the pitch deck). If the total reaches 40% or more, the company is supposed to have found the miraculous balance between growth at all costs and short-term profitability. Example: +30% growth and 15% margin = 45%, champagne. At Palantir, it's 94% in Q2. "Our 40% rule continued to progress, reaching 94% in the second quarter, an increase of 11 points from the previous quarter, which is particularly remarkable given the scale of our business," said Ryan Taylor, the group's chief commercial officer, with humility at this week's Q2 earnings conference call. Impressive! It should be noted, however, that based on the above table, Nvidia is currently hovering around 115%.

In the top 1%

Should you invest in Palantir? Here is a summary of the results with MarketScreener ratings: the company is in the top 1% of companies in terms of growth and revisions... and among the top 1% most highly valued companies in the world.