Palantir Technologies has announced the three-year renewal of its partnership with the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), consolidating a collaboration that began nearly a decade ago. The agreement covers the continued provision of Palantir's proprietary software platform, as well as associated integration, support and assistance services. It comes amid rising needs for advanced security technologies capable of meeting data sovereignty and governance requirements.

In line with the State's strategic guidelines, the contract observes strict oversight of Palantir's activities, carried out locally by a French team. This approach aligns with government priorities in technological autonomy and control of sensitive infrastructure. Palantir's software solutions have already been deployed by the DGSI in critical missions, notably during the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This renewal fonfirms Palantir's role as a reference technology partner for French institutions responsible for internal security. It also reflects the authorities' renewed confidence in the company's operational capabilities and regulatory compliance, in a field where rigor and reliability are essential.