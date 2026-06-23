Palantir strikes an AI partnership with Zeta Global for marketing

Palantir, the American giant of predictive AI, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with New York-based Zeta to build a unified data and artificial intelligence infrastructure for the marketing industry.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/23/2026 at 09:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The deal is built on a deep technical integration between the two companies' platforms, with Palantir bringing its Foundry software to the table, which serves as the core framework for organizing, securing and managing the massive volumes of data held by large enterprises.



For its part, Zeta's cloud data network will be completely rebuilt around the infrastructure, while its AI tool, called Athena, will then translate that curated data into business decisions and measurable outcomes for brands.



"Marketing is on the front line of the AI revolution. The companies that will succeed are those that can analyze their data in real time, with trusted tools and AI that is ready to act," the two partners said in a statement.



On the financial front, Zeta estimates this collaboration could generate more than $100m in annual revenue over the next few years.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Zeta shares were up more than 7% in premarket trading Tuesday morning, while Palantir stock was up about 0.5%.