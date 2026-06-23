Palantir strikes an AI partnership with Zeta Global for marketing
Palantir, the American giant of predictive AI, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with New York-based Zeta to build a unified data and artificial intelligence infrastructure for the marketing industry.
The deal is built on a deep technical integration between the two companies' platforms, with Palantir bringing its Foundry software to the table, which serves as the core framework for organizing, securing and managing the massive volumes of data held by large enterprises.
For its part, Zeta's cloud data network will be completely rebuilt around the infrastructure, while its AI tool, called Athena, will then translate that curated data into business decisions and measurable outcomes for brands.
"Marketing is on the front line of the AI revolution. The companies that will succeed are those that can analyze their data in real time, with trusted tools and AI that is ready to act," the two partners said in a statement.
On the financial front, Zeta estimates this collaboration could generate more than $100m in annual revenue over the next few years.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Zeta shares were up more than 7% in premarket trading Tuesday morning, while Palantir stock was up about 0.5%.
Palantir Technologies Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of software platforms for the large-scale analysis, integration and management of data, decisions and operations, as well as the execution of software in various environments.
Net sales break down by market between government institutions (53.7%) and commercial enterprises (46.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (74.2%), the United Kingdom (9.5%) and other (16.3%).
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