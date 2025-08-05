Wedbush maintains its 'outperform' rating on Palantir shares, while raising its target price for them from $160 to $200, reflecting continued hyper growth in demand for the company's AI product suite.



The broker highlights another mind-blowing quarter for this AI Messi, as its artificial intelligence platform (AIP) continues to generate unprecedented interest in the commercial landscape.



More and more companies are turning to Palantir for complex AI use cases, Wedbush points out, estimating that it has the potential to reach a market capitalization of $1 trillion in the coming years.