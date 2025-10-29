On Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks unveiled Cortex AgentiX, a new generation of artificial intelligence agents capable of automating certain critical cybersecurity tasks. These tools can investigate threats, respond to email compromises, and interact with third-party security systems. Available now on several of the group's cloud services, they will be integrated into a dedicated platform scheduled for release in 2026. The goal is to meet the growing demand from businesses for solutions capable of responding quickly to increasingly sophisticated attacks, while remaining supervised by human analysts.

CEO Nikesh Arora emphasized that automation has become essential in an environment where cyberattacks are intensifying. "Some companies still believe they are completely secure, but that is an illusion," he warned, pointing out that even major players such as F5 have recently been victims of state-sponsored hacking.

This announcement is part of a global reorganization strategy at Palo Alto Networks, marked by the integration of Israeli specialist CyberArk, acquired for $25bn. The group intends to combine artificial intelligence and cybersecurity on a large scale, focusing on technologies capable of strengthening the detection, response, and resilience of systems. "We look for good products, teams capable of developing them, and then we give them the means to manage them," Arora said on CNBC, confirming the group's desire to become a key player in automated security.