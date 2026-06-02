Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance, capitalizing on heightened cybersecurity needs amid rising risks linked to artificial intelligence. The announcement was welcomed by the market, with its share climbing approximately 10% in after-hours trading. The group posted adjusted EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $3bn, compared to expectations of $0.80 and $2.94bn, respectively.

Revenue grew 31% y-o-y, bolstered notably by the acquisitions of CyberArk and Chronosphere, which contributed $388m. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $177m, compared to a net profit of $262m a year earlier. For the current quarter, Palo Alto Networks forecasts revenue between $3.35bn and $3.36bn and has raised its annual guidance to $11.42bn-11.43bn, exceeding market expectations.



According to CEO Nikesh Arora, recent advancements in sophisticated artificial intelligence models have profoundly transformed IT security challenges and reinforced the urgency of investments in this field. The group is thus benefiting from renewed interest in cybersecurity, following a period where investors feared that AI might undermine certain software vendors. Palo Alto Networks is also participating in Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" program, designed to assess cyber risks associated with the advanced Mythos model.