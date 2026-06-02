Palo Alto Networks raises guidance on AI-driven cybersecurity demand
Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly results that beat expectations and raised its full-year guidance, capitalizing on heightened cybersecurity needs amid rising risks linked to artificial intelligence. The announcement was welcomed by the market, with its share climbing approximately 10% in after-hours trading. The group posted adjusted EPS of $0.85 on revenue of $3bn, compared to expectations of $0.80 and $2.94bn, respectively.
Revenue grew 31% y-o-y, bolstered notably by the acquisitions of CyberArk and Chronosphere, which contributed $388m. Despite this growth, the company reported a net loss of $177m, compared to a net profit of $262m a year earlier. For the current quarter, Palo Alto Networks forecasts revenue between $3.35bn and $3.36bn and has raised its annual guidance to $11.42bn-11.43bn, exceeding market expectations.
According to CEO Nikesh Arora, recent advancements in sophisticated artificial intelligence models have profoundly transformed IT security challenges and reinforced the urgency of investments in this field. The group is thus benefiting from renewed interest in cybersecurity, following a period where investors feared that AI might undermine certain software vendors. Palo Alto Networks is also participating in Anthropic's "Project Glasswing" program, designed to assess cyber risks associated with the advanced Mythos model.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. specializes in the development and implementation of IT security solutions for the enterprise. The group's activity is organized around three divisions:
- managed security services: data center management and storage of data in the cloud, data backup and recovery process management, real-time management and monitoring of IT infrastructure and applications, etc.;
- development of cybersecurity solutions: software solutions for detecting threats and intrusions, protecting against malicious programs, securing data, networks and computer systems (antivirus, anti-spam, web filtering, firewalls, etc.);
- security consulting services: training and updates on threats before, during and after attacks, risk management, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Americas (67.3%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (20.8%) and Asia/Pacific (11.9%).
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