Pan African Resources PLC has launched a substantial share buyback plan and signed a ten-year renewable energy supply agreement to cut carbon emissions. The company demonstrated robust financial performance, marked by impressive stock returns and a better gearing.

Pan African Resources PLC, headquartered in London, is a mid-tier gold producer with primary operations in South Africa, renowned for its blend of high-grade underground mines and low-cost surface mining initiatives. The company’s flagship assets include Barberton Mines and Evander Mines, both pivotal in the region’s mining history and modern innovation. Barberton Mines comprises several underground sites, while Evander integrates multiple shafts and surface retreatment projects, such as Elikhulu, which exemplifies the company’s commitment to sustainable, efficient gold extraction.

Pan African Resources continuously evolves through strategic acquisitions, notably adding tailings retreatment and environmental rehabilitation initiatives. Beyond mining, the company pursues agricultural ESG projects and champions socio-economic development in host communities by investing in education, healthcare, and climate action. Its operational strategy emphasizes integrated thinking, risk management, and innovation, aiming to secure sustainable production while generating long-term stakeholder value. The company has around 2,700 employees and operates mainly in Barberton Mines (50%) and Evander Mines (50%).

Strategic agreement

Pan African Resources has signed a ten-year renewable energy supply agreement with energy trader NOA Group, backed by African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM), to secure 44 MWac (equivalent to 112 GWh annually) of clean electricity—covering approximately 10% of its total power needs. The agreement, which can be extended to 15 years, will supply key mining operations in South Africa and deliver verified International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs). This deal is expected to reduce Pan African’s carbon emissions by 137,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually and supports the company’s ongoing decarbonization efforts and cost-saving initiatives.

Share buybacks begin

Pan African Resources PLC has started a share buyback plan for 144,486,033 shares, representing 6.5% of its issued share capital, under the shareholder authorization granted on November 21, 2024. This buyback, which began on July 1, 2025, is part of a broader capital return strategy, with up to ZAR200m allocated for repurchases both on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges.

The buyback aims to reduce share dilution, boost EPS, and deliver value to shareholders by capitalizing on what management sees as a significant undervaluation of the company’s shares. The initiative follows a period of strong deleveraging and operational performance, reinforcing Pan African’s financial resilience and its commitment to return capital to investors.

Improved gearing

Pan African Resources posted a revenue CAGR of 11.4% over FY 19-24, reaching £374m, driven by higher gold production volumes and favorable gold prices. EBITDA increased at a CAGR of 20.6% to £145m, with margins expanding from 28.2% to 38.8%. Net income rose at a CAGR of 15.9% to £79.4m in FY 24.

Cash from operations rose over FY 19-24 from £37.7m to £112m in FY 24. Cash and cash equivalent also rose from £5.3m to £26.3m. In addition, total debt slightly declined from £135m to £131m. This resulted in the gearing ratio improving from 73.4% to 36.1%.

In comparison, Hochschild Mining plc, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 4.6% to £948m in FY 24. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 5.2% to £384m in FY 24. Net income increased at a CAGR of 27.4% to £97m.

Impressive stock returns

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered robust returns of approximately 136%. In comparison, Hochschild Mining’s stock delivered slightly lower, albeit also high, returns of 101% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of £0.007 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.8%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 4.2% over the next three years.

Pan African Resources is currently trading at a P/E of 11.7x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of £0.06, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.4x but lower than Hochschild Mining’s P/E of 13.4x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 8.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBITDA of £183.7m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 3.9x and that of Hochschild Mining (5.1x).

Pan African Resources is liked by four analysts, with each having ‘Buy’ ratings for an average target price of $0.6. However, due to the recent rally in the company’s stock, the target price has already been reached. Any correction in the near term could provide a decent buy opportunity for investors.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 32.4% over FY 24-27, reaching £664m in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 47.4% to £347m, with margins expanding from 37.8% to 52.3% in FY 27. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 54.2% to £223m, with EPS growing from £0.03 to £0.11 in FY 27. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 12.6% and a net profit CAGR of 35.2% for Hochschild Mining.

Overall, the company has demonstrated strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, including a substantial share buyback plan and a renewable energy supply agreement to reduce carbon emissions. The company's commitment to sustainable mining practices, socio-economic development, and environmental rehabilitation underscores its dedication to long-term stakeholder value. With impressive stock returns and improved gearing, Pan African Resources is well-positioned for continued growth and resilience in the gold mining industry, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

However, the company faces operational risks from production disruptions at Evander and Barberton Mines due to shaft delays and power outages. Financial risks include elevated net debt from capital projects, increasing refinancing risk and vulnerability to gold price fluctuations. Project execution and macroeconomic volatility further impact earnings stability.