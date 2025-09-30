At a time when gold is at historic highs and investors are hunting for rare gems-producers capable of growing without diluting, paying increasing dividends, as well as controlling their costs-Pan African Resources (PAR) ticks these boxes with rare consistency. Its secret? A hybrid model that combines high-grade underground mines with very low-cost tailings reprocessing projects, all driven by proven capital discipline. This is why we believe the stock still offers an attractive risk/return profile today.

A business model tailored for margins

Pan African Resources (PAR) combines two complementary drivers. On the one hand, surface assets (tailings reprocessing) that provide ounces at an AISC below the industry average, are less capital intensive, have a long life span, and are less exposed to geotechnical risks. On the other hand, high-grade underground mines provide industrial depth, flexible mining plans, and geological upside.

Source: Pan African Resources

In 2025, this mix delivered production of 196,527 oz (+6%), revenue of $540m (+45%) and record net income of $140.6m (+78%), boosted by an average gold price of $2,735/oz (+36%). The ramp-up of MTR (Mogale Tailings Retreatment) and the start-up of Tennant Mines in Australia will bring 2026 production to 275–292 koz (+40%), with an expected decrease in unit costs.

Source: Pan African Resources

On the balance sheet side, the trajectory is just as clear: net debt of $150.5m as of June 30, 2025 (after peaking at $228.5m six months earlier) and a target of full debt repayment in 2026 at current gold prices. The Board is also proposing a record dividend of ZAR 0.37 per share, sending a strong signal about future cash flow generation, even though the group has not been hedged since July 1, 2025, and is now fully capturing the rise in metal prices.

Six locations, a consistent portfolio

The group currently operates six complementary divisions, now spread across South Africa and Australia, two mature mining jurisdictions:

Barberton Underground (Fairview, Sheba, Consort – South Africa): historic high-grade deposits, mining rights until 2051. Fairview has had five years without fatalities in FY25, Consort remains an exemplary island of safety (23 years without fatalities) and has returned to positive cash flow. BTRP (Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant): the group's pioneer in tailings reprocessing, now extended by six years thanks to new sources of tailings and the lowest cost in the portfolio. Evander Underground (South Africa): performance could be improved in 2025, but the sub-vertical hoisting shaft has been fully operational since April 2025 and an increase in grade is expected on the 24 Level B-Line. Mining rights until 2038. Elikhulu (Evander, South Africa): one of the flagships of surface operations, with approximately 9 years of remaining life and AISC < $1,100/oz; driver of EBITDA ($80m in 2025) and cash flow. MTR (Mogale Tailings Retreatment in South Africa): commissioned ahead of schedule and under budget, already exceeding nominal capacity, and expanding to 60 koz/year. The Soweto cluster (reserves> 500 koz recoverable) paves the way for incremental expansion (1.2–1.3 Mt/month) or, alternatively, a dedicated plant with higher capex but a payback period of 2–3 years at current prices. Tennant Mines (Tennant Creek, Australia): strategic acquisition (TCMG) adding 1.3 Moz of resources and 400 koz of reserves, an 840 kt/year CIL plant (commissioned in 12 months) already in operation, and considerable exploration potential (White Devil, Warrego Cu-Au). Guidance of 46–50 koz for 2026 with an AISC just under $1,600/oz.

This mesh shifts the mix towards 60% surface ounces: a structural transformation that lowers the group's AISC, extends mine life and stabilizes cash flow generation.

Source: Pan African Resources

AISC: the compass of profitability and the case of Pan African Resources

AISC (All-In Sustaining Cost) measures, per ounce, the total cost of maintaining production (opex, royalties, recurring G&A, sustaining capex, sustaining exploration, rehabilitation). It excludes taxes, financing, and growth capex (new projects, major expansions).

Source: Pan African Resources

In 2025, the group posted an average AISC of $1,600/oz (impacted by a $30/oz hedging loss and a slightly stronger than expected rand). Key point for investors: 85% of production comes from assets with an AISC of $1,425/oz (MTR, BTRP, Elikhulu, Evander u/g, Fairview). At an average gold price of $2,735/oz, this would imply an AISC margin of $1,310/oz on this core basis, compared to $1,135/oz at the group level of $1,600/oz. For 2026, AISC guidance is between $1,525 and $1,575/oz, with the inflation effect offset by a full year of MTR and Tennant, and higher grades at Evander.

Source: Pan African Resources

Economic translation: the rise in surface ounces (MTR/Elikhulu/BTRP) narrows the cost range, stabilizes margins, and increases cash flow visibility, while the underground base continues to provide upside in grade and life.

Capex, discipline, and value creation

Capex for 2026 will be higher than the initial consensus (revised to $146m from $71m expected), as the company anticipates several factors:

Winkelhaak pump station (Elikhulu) to secure an additional eight years of feed optimization,

Expansion of MTR (feed capacity and flexibility),

Developments at Evander (24–25 Levels),

Tennant Mines (pit development/Warrego Cu-Au studies, White Devil).

This capex advance comes at a time when gold prices are buoyant, without sacrificing the dividend (proposed +77% in USD) or the goal of total debt reduction by 2026. Beyond that, the group expects a return to sustainable annual sustaining capital expenditures of $40m–$50m from 2027, with organic growth being prioritized over "expensive" acquisitions.

Decarbonization and security: the non-financial foundations

Pan African Resources is rolling out a credible roadmap towards 15% renewable energy by 2027 (approximately 85 MW of solar power added over 24 months: Evander 20 MW, MTR 20 MW, PPA NOA 40 MW, Tennant 5 MW). The already tangible savings (approximately $4.2m in 2025 at Evander/Fairview) offset the tariff increase and secure energy availability (no power constraints for nine months). On the safety front, the goal remains zero accidents: LTIFR improving, remarkable performance at surface sites (zero LTI/RI in FY25). However, the group reported three fatal accidents underground during the period; an external audit of practices is underway and corrective measures are being implemented. Finally, with regard to crime/illegal mining, cooperation with authorities and peers is being strengthened, while the rehabilitation of old structures is reducing intrusions.

Tennant Mines: a second pillar, a lever for exploration

The acquisition of TCMG anchors PAR in a Tier 1 jurisdiction and is already delivering: an 840 kt/year CIL plant built in 12 months within budget, first gold smelt in May 2025, stable regime in Q1 FY26 and 46–50 koz guided for the year at an AISC < $1,600/oz.

Source: Pan African Resources

Beyond production, Tennant Creek opens up a district:

Warrego (Cu-Au) and White Devil in feasibility studies;

Nobles capacity increase (approximately 1,000 kt/year);

new exploration methods (drones, magnetotellurics) conducive to discoveries "under the radar" of previous campaigns.

Source: Pan African Resources

This is a second industrial and geological pillar that diversifies country risk, provides additional reserves/resources (approximately 1.3 Moz and 400 koz) and fuels the organic growth pipeline with a high IRR (NPV $129.7m, IRR 144% on the base case).

Stock market catalysts: London, dividend and GDX

On the stock market front, the company is preparing to transfer from AIM to the London Main Market between October 22 and December 31, 2025, without raising funds or issuing new securities. The objective is to increase the investor base, improve liquidity, and potentially achieve indexation. The stock has already been included in the GDX/GDXJ ETFs and was among the top three performers on the JSE in 2024, with a free float of 86% and an expanding UK/SA/US investor base.

Gold, structural tailwind

We remain constructive on gold: sustained central bank purchases, persistent geopolitical volatility, expected rate cuts and a weakening dollar constitute a favorable cocktail. For a producer that is now unhedged, focused on surface area and growing volumes, positive sensitivity to the metal is high and visible in cash flow and therefore in dividends.

Gold price vs. Pan African Resources share price since 2015



Pan African Resources combines the three most sought-after ingredients in the sector: high and defensive margins (surface mix), visible growth (MTR, Tennant, Evander 24 Level) and capital discipline (advanced but finely targeted capex, rapid deleveraging, rising dividends). With >13 Moz of reserves and >42 Moz of resources, long mining rights (Barberton 2051, Evander 2038), and decarbonization that protects energy costs, the case offers an attractive asymmetry: immediate returns and low-dilutive growth optionality. In our view, this is a high-quality investment opportunity, at the crossroads of a buoyant gold cycle and exemplary industrial execution. As such, we recently added the stock to our European portfolio.