Whether willingly or unwillingly, Panasonic has not yet embarked on the reforms necessary for its revitalization, as other major Japanese conglomerates have done with notable success.

Despite various successive restructuring plans and bold industrial ventures—such as the partnership with Tesla to design batteries, or the acquisition of logistics and AI specialist Blue Yonder—the group's results are slow to improve.

In recent years, there has been a lot of speculation about a possible split of the conglomerate, or at least asset disposals. But here too, progress has been slow, even though an interesting first step was the sale of 80% of Panasonic Automotive's capital to the private equity fund Apollo at the end of 2024.

Panasonic now promises to position itself in the modernization of factories with its hardware and software platform—driven, of course, by the latest artificial intelligence technologies. The goal of these new activities is to achieve one-third of consolidated sales within ten years, compared to a still marginal share today.

There is still a long way to go. Especially since these promises are not new. Ten years ago, the Osaka-based group was already promising to become a heavyweight in industrial robotics, which never happened, while competitors such as Fanuc, ABB, KUKA, and Yaskawa seized the opportunity with both hands.

In US dollars, Panasonic's revenue has fallen by 16% in ten years, while operating profit has declined by a quarter. Cash flows have remained under persistent pressure, and dividend distributions have grown only very modestly.

As a result, the group's market valuation has stagnated. It is currently trading at 12x earnings, which is bang in line with its ten-year average, and below the value of its equity, which is unprecedented. However, it is true that Panasonic's financial position has shifted from a cash surplus to net debt, although this remains perfectly manageable.

The home appliances and consumer electronics segment, which still accounts for 10% of consolidated operating profit, is also the segment with the lowest growth. After the automotive segment, this leads many observers to believe that it will be next on the list for deconsolidation.