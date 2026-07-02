Pandora benefits from a more favorable UBS call

Pandora shares were sharply higher on Thursday morning on the Copenhagen exchange, supported by a UBS rating upgrade, as the bank is no longer negative on the stock on expectations of an improving outlook for the Danish jeweler. Shortly before 1 p.m., the shares were up 4.4% at 769.6 kroner, the best performance in the OMXC25 index and one of the strongest gains in the STOXX Europe 600.

UBS, which upgrades its view to "neutral" from "sell" with a 12-month price target raised to 757 kroner from 470 kroner, says in a note that downside risk at current levels now looks limited as the jewelry group makes progress executing its strategy.



A turnaround embodied by a new CEO



The Swiss bank notes that it has maintained a cautious stance on the stock since initiating coverage in July 2025, both due to fears of slowing earnings momentum and the risk of a de-rating in valuation multiples, two scenarios that have since materialized with a 55% drop in EPS and a P/E that has fallen back sharply after reaching 16x a year earlier.



Despite a still uncertain economic environment and consumer spending under pressure, the firm says it is becoming more constructive as the jewelry brand gets back on track under its new chief executive, a momentum underpinned by a strategic refocus around three pillars: local relevance, an "emotional" narrative to attract customers, and product innovation, supported by the recent launch of a range of platinum-plated products.



Margins recovering, but cautious targets



These initiatives, combined with the downward revision in market expectations, should help offset headwinds linked to higher raw material costs and currency effects, while supporting a gradual recovery in margins, UBS says.



With the Scandinavian group having communicated what UBS views as cautious guidance for fiscal 2026, with like-for-like sales expected in a range from -3% to flat, the firm believes the risk of further downward revisions to estimates is now limited, prompting it to raise its earnings forecasts for fiscal 2026, 2027, and 2028.