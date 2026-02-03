On Tuesday Pandora shares posted one of the sharpest falls in the STOXX Europe 600 index, hit by profit-taking after their surge in recent days, largely driven by the sudden drop in gold and silver prices, to which the Danish jeweller is highly exposed, and also weighed on by a downgrade by Jefferies analysts.

After lunch, the stock was down nearly 6%, while at the same time its European sector index, the STOXX Europe 600 Consumer, was off about 0.8%.



The stock had gained around 16% over the two sessions on Friday and Monday, benefiting from the sharp drop in precious metals - notably silver, to which its business remains highly sensitive.



After its slump in recent days, spot silver rebounded sharply on Tuesday, now showing a gain of more than 14% to $88.1 an ounce.



Adding to that move was the impact of the Jefferies downgrade, which cut its rating on the stock this morning from "buy" to "hold", while pretty much halving its target price to 430 DKK (from 850 DKK).



Beyond the high volatility shaking silver prices, the US broker said that it was concerned about a less favorable environment for consumption, particularly amongst customers buying entry-level products, a combination of factors which, in its view, leaves the Scandinavian group "between a rock and a hard place".



After a near 158% rise in silver prices over a year, the jeweller's operating profit (Ebit) could be hit by as much as 60% in 2027, according to its estimates.



Based on its calculations, each $1 increase in the price of silver now translates into a 1.5-basis-point reduction in EPS for the year ahead.



And the broker does not think that switching to silver-plated materials or stainless steel in its manufacturing processes is a complete remedy, arguing that such a choice would likely add another layer of complexity to its production model, not to mention its pernicious effects on customer demand.



"We nonetheless believe that the most pernicious issue facing Pandora remains the persistent reluctance expressed by long-only investors - that is, traditional managers with a long-term focus - to gain exposure to the stock, given the unexpected and often inexplicable moves that affect silver prices," Jefferies concluded.